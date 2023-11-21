Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced this Tuesday what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for November 21.

Some members of the zodiacal wheel They must consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more important. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

You must beware of adversaries. The devil card indicates that you may be the object of envy from people in your close circle. Pay attention and protect yourself. Today will be a lucky day. Their lucky colors are blue and orange, their numbers are 25 and 21.

Taurus

Luck is on your side. The Ace of Pentacles card indicates that you will be doubly lucky, so You must have a positive attitude and stay away from negative thoughts. Don’t self-sabotage. Its colors are yellow and red, its numbers are six and 10.

Gemini

You will have to face great challenges. The fool’s letter marks that You must take care of your mental health and emotional balance given the pressure you will receive in your work environment and the stress that is imposed to achieve your professional goals. His colors are gold and blue, his lucky numbers are 12 and 19.

Cancer

These are times to grow in your professional career. The wheel of fortune card points out that you should not be afraid and that you should embrace opportunities. Make your decisions thinking about what you will achieve next. Its colors are red and deep blue. Their numbers, 11 and 29.

Leo

The time has come to succeed. The world card represents that you will face great challenges and that you will emerge successful from all of them. Enjoy your achievements, but be careful not to show them off, this way you will avoid envy. Their lucky colors are orange and yellow and their good fortune numbers are two and 17.

Virgo

You need to organize your documents. The court letter notes that you should update your information and papers, as you will likely need them soon. Work focused on results and they will come. Their lucky colors are bright green and white. His numbers, seven and 23.

Pound

You will find abundance. The carriage card translates into a new work project that will be well paid. Enjoy the road. He has all the qualities to achieve what he sets out to do and conquer this new challenge. Their lucky colors are red and green, their numbers are four and 33.

Scorpio

Let go of the past. The magician’s card tells him that You must focus on the future and stop torturing yourself for what was not. Put all your energy into building for tomorrow. Their lucky colors are orange and bright blue, their numbers are 14 and 20.

Sagittarius

Enjoy the greatness. The Emperor card means that he will feel determined and empowered in this new stage. Take care of your emotions and don’t fall into negative impulses. Its colors are white and red and its lucky numbers are 58 and 67.

Capricorn

It’s time to shine until you dazzle everyone. The sun card indicates that it is your time to stand out and use all your positive energy to solve important issues. Beware of his bad character and falling into armor from the past. His colors are orange and white and his good luck numbers are five and 16.

Aquarium

Pay attention to your finances. The Ace of Cups card translates into a sign to save and build wealth thinking about the future. She should pay close attention to his finances and talk to his partner honestly about common goals. Her colors are bright blue and red, her lucky numbers are 28 and 30.

Pisces

Stay away from complicated relationships. The tower card indicates that it is time to look for more compatible people to build a new home. Be cautious and avoid speaking badly about your co-workers, focus on your own business and enjoy life. Its colors are orange and yellow, its lucky numbers are nine and 36.