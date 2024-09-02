Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer renowned in Latin America for her predictions, revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for Monday, September 2.

According to the criteria of

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future.while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Similarly, there are certain people who will have to focus on maintaining their stable interpersonal relationships, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with Publimetro.

Aries

Remember that love cannot be bought, you do not need to give your partner any financial proof to love you, if he or she is not with you for love, it is better to break up. He or she will have cosmetic surgery. Stop being so controlling, moderate your impulses and be tolerant. Will make tax payments.

Taurus

You will find new love and emotional harmony. Talk about any issues or problems you have. You will receive a proposal for your own business. Take vitamins, as it will be a month full of activities and travel.

Gemini

In love, you get bored very easily because your sign is the twin of the Zodiac, always looking for your perfect soul. You will be invited to give classes related to your university career and a love from the past will seek you out to close cycles. Transform your life for the better, you will have better opportunities.

Cancer

Control your impulses of jealousy without reason. You will receive an invitation to go on a trip. Be careful of problems with the nervous system. You are the most intuitive and intelligent of the Zodiac. You will receive the necessary strength to obtain a political position.

These are the predictions for your zodiac sign today. Photo:iStock Share

Leo

They will look for you to invite you to a family wedding. Remember that you are the strongest and most daring of the Zodiac, it is time to start your own business and buy a car. It is time to receive abundance.

Virgo

She will change her look and renew her way of dressing. You will receive money by a stroke of luck. Be careful with your studies and try to be more consistent in your university career.

Pound

Loving surprises will come to you, you will meet someone very special. Don’t forget to put on your favorite perfume before going out.. Your luck will multiply and your path will be towards success, But don’t tell anyone, because envy is a bad advisor.

Scorpio

The universe gives you everything you need to succeed on a silver platter. Just stay away from toxic people who try to dim your light. Business and pleasure trips are coming up, enjoy new experiences and broaden your horizons.

Sagittarius

If you are in a relationship, avoid jealousy and mistrust. Remember that communication is the key to maintaining a strong relationship, trust your instincts and the power of the universe, success is within your reach, get ready for a month full of opportunities and successes.

Capricorn



You will be presented with very interesting business proposals, such as opening a food establishment. Don’t waste them because they will be successful. Get ready for a trip with your friendsIt will be an unforgettable experience that will strengthen your emotional ties. Consider buying a house, it will be an excellent investment.

Aquarium

You can open your heart to someone from Taurus, Gemini, or Virgo. The universe will reward you with everything you have wished for, enjoy this moment of abundance.

Pisces

You will feel a great need to forgive and release the pain of the past, heal wounds and find inner peace. Money will flow unexpectedly, you will be able to pay off debts and enjoy financial stability.