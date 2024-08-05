Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer renowned in Latin America for her predictions, revealed what awaits each zodiac sign today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for Monday, August 5.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future.while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Similarly, there are certain people who will have to focus on maintaining their stable interpersonal relationships, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with Publimetro.

Aries

You are invited to leave the past behind and build a better future, get rid of toxic relationships and interested friendships. It’s time for you to prioritize your well-being and your love life. A compatible love is coming that will make you feel fulfilled, and you will also enjoy a family trip, you deserve it.

Taurus

You will have a new beginning this weekYou will be able to achieve your work and business goals, you just need to reorganize your activities and success will come soon. As a Taurus, you are tenacious and seek abundance, prepare to receive favorable work proposals in the coming days. Be careful with someone from the past who tries to defame you, protect yourself from those negative energies and stay away from controversies.

Gemini



You will leave behind the problems that have plagued you in recent days, You will be presented with the job opportunity you have been waiting for: a promotion and a raise. However, be careful with gossip at work and avoid making comments about others. You will undergo a successful surgery and you will complete important university paperwork such as your degree or thesis.

Cancer

A new era will begin for you. A period of great personal achievements is approaching that will make you stand out.Your sign has a great capacity for business and leadership, but you must be cautious and not trust everyone; learn to distinguish loyal people from those who only want to take advantage of you.

These are the predictions for your zodiac sign today. Photo:iStock Share

Leo

You’ll have a lot of work and meetings throughout the week, and a review from your superiors is coming up, so make sure you have everything in order.. Remember to maintain your exercise routine and healthy eating to feel at your best and conquer whoever you want. He still thinks about a love from the past, but that chapter is already closed, so he better meet new people.

Virgo

Days full of good news and economic prosperity await you, Take advantage of this excellent stage and you will see that everything will come true. You will receive a proposal to start a business. Go for it! You will have an important family achievement and you will be able to buy a new car.

Pound

Your mind will be full of innovative ideas to excel at work, promising projects are coming up, keep your plans under lock and key and focus on success. Your sign is known for its refined tastes, will renew your style and feel more confident than ever.

Scorpio

You will connect with your inner power, any ritual or enchantment you perform will be enhanced by the strength of the stars. You will surround yourself with positive energy, organization will be your best ally to make the most of your time.. Don’t let envy affect you.

Sagittarius

You will take the reins of your lifefocus on your goals and move forward with determination. Your inner strength will lead you to great achievements. You are passionate and sometimes a little hard on yourself, remember the importance of self-compassion. Your entrepreneurial spirit will be at its peak, it is the ideal time to consolidate your projects and look for new job opportunities.

Capricorn

It’s time to renovate your home, a good cleaning and painting will transform your space and fill it with positive energy. Paying off a debt will bring relief to your finances. If you are in a relationship, you will enjoy a period of harmony and complicity. Take care of your relationship. Your perfectionism could generate some tension at work.

Aquarium

You are invited to leave your comfort zone, dare to live new adventures and pursue your dreams. Your vital energy is immense, make the most of it. Your working world will be in constant motion, new opportunities and changes of direction await you, so stay alert and make the most of this energy.

Pisces



You have the power to transform your reality. Remember that every decision has consequences, think before you act and trust your intuition. A promotion is nearprepare to take on new challenges and responsibilities.