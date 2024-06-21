According to the criteria of

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with Publimetro.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopesMhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

You will receive the recognition you deserve. You will enjoy the company of your loved ones and remember that your positive energy attracts everyone. You are irresistible and your magnetism will lead you to have multiple suitors. Love will continue to flow and these three days will be full of romance for your sign.

Taurus



You will receive an influx of positive energy to achieve something very important: make your goals come true. You need to leave vices and bad friendships behind. They only take away your energy and time.

Gemini



You will have days of momentum and growth, this is the perfect time to start that course that will allow you to reach the top in your profession. Remember that your sign has a natural gift for success and this is a great opportunity to improve your income. However, you will have doubts and insecurities; Don’t let self-sabotage stop you.

Cancer



They will be days of intuition and business. You will feel with the strength and ability to carry out that business you have been planning. Remember that your sign has a tendency to shyness and reserve, which can generate envy and the evil eye, which is why it is recommended that you not share your plans with anyone until you have them concrete.

This is the prediction that corresponds to your sign this weekend. Photo:iStock Share

Leo



A weekend of introspection and adventure awaits you. This weekend he will face a great enemy: pride. Remember that, despite your strength and natural leadership, sometimes it is difficult for you to admit mistakes and ask for forgiveness. It is recommended that you work on overcoming this pride and healing your feelings.

Virgo



You will have abundance and renewal. Good luck is finally on your side. An economic surprise awaits you that will allow you to make that purchase you want so much, whether it be a house or a car. This weekend also marks the end of a troubled love relationship, which will allow you to release energy and feel stronger.

Pound



A weekend full of joy, parties and good company is approaching, so you will vibrate with positive energies and enjoy life to the fullest. Love will knock on your dooryou will meet very like-minded people with whom you will feel a special connection, which shows that the flame of passion is still lit and you will enjoy romantic moments full of complicity with your partner.

Scorpio



Prepare for a weekend of transformation and introspection, it is time to put your ideas and feelings in order, especially those related to love. If you are going through a breakup, remember that it is okay to feel pain, allow yourself to heal and move on, remember that life has so much more to offer you.

Sagittarius

Get ready for a weekend full of positive energy, travel and surprises. The Sun and the stars will be in his favor, giving him the perfect opportunity to make his dreams come true. If he is single, passionate love will come into his life. If he is in a relationship, this is an ideal time to strengthen ties for a long-lasting relationship.

Capricorn

Take care of your expenses and avoid impulsive purchases, financial stability is essential for your well-being. Prepare to face challenges with strength and maturity, think before acting. You will be at a crossroads in your love life, so carefully analyze your current situation and make the decision that will lead you to true happiness.

Aquarium

This weekend is a good time to pay off any outstanding credit card debt. From now on, make responsible financial decisions and avoid future problems. They will be days full of surprises, love and opportunities to reinvent yourself. Get ready to flow with positive energy and make the most of every moment.

Pisces

You will receive an invitation for an unexpected trip that will help you renew your energy and perspective. Remember that self-love is essential, take care of yourself, value yourself and follow an exercise and healthy eating routine to feel great.