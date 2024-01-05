Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America For his fulfilled predictions, he announced what the weekend holds for each sign of the Zodiac. Saturday and Sunday will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the weekend of January 5 and 6.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said for The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is essential to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

ARIES

You will have to make important decisions as far as its economic growth is concerned. Furthermore, if he has a partner, it is certain that he will have incredible moments with her and that they will finally understand each other so as not to have problems.

TAURUS

The year has barely begun and bad energies are already surrounding you. You need to stay alert for any negative situation. to get away immediately. You can do anything, but it is better to avoid the evils in the first place.

GEMINI

In the projections of the stars, job opportunities stand out for you. You will receive several proposals, all thanks to the public relations he has managed to do. On the other hand, you will probably start planning a trip.

CANCER

This weekend will be full of passion, in every sense. You will share memorable moments with people with whom you connect quite well. Just try to always be honest about your feelings.

LEO

The recommendation of the planets is that prepare to resolve situations that have been pending since last year. Ideally, you should not put pressure on yourself, but rather give it speed so that a weight is lifted off your shoulders.

VIRGO

The Cosmos tells him that for now it is not advisable to take the trip he had planned. What happens is that unforeseen responsibilities will arise and, if you leave them aside to go to your destination, you will suffer the consequences.

POUND

It is crucial that you be more expressive and show people how much you love them. Otherwise, you will start to lose valuable people in your life. In another turn, will be dedicated to organizing your important documents on Saturday and Sunday.

The astrologer predicts what lies ahead for the zodiac signs. Photo: Mhoni Vidente / Instagram

SCORPIO

The most important thing to take into account is not to fall for the provocations of those who only want to harm you.. Focus on what you do and don't look around. As for love, she will have very passionate days with her partner.

SAGITTARIUS

Even though you are in a stable romantic relationship, it is very likely that you will begin to question whether to stay there or walk away. The answer is in the day to day: if there are too many problems, it is best to end it and seek more peace of mind.

CAPRICORN

It is around the time of your birthday, so planetary energy will begin to be more fluid. Blessings will come to you, you just have to take any opportunity that comes your way. Of course, he also has to work on his explosive character.

AQUARIUM



Although weekends are usually a time of total rest, for you it will be the opposite on this occasion. You must remain alert because You may receive a proposal for a better paying job..

PISCES

It is essential that you trust your partner, if you have one; Unfounded jealousy is what ends relationships. So be calmer and remember your worth. You decide what role you take in people's lives.