Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions that revealed what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystical horoscopes for the weekend of February 17 and 18.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, In addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

This weekend you will be able to put aside the stress you were experiencing. Someone could offer you a job, evaluate the situation well before making a decision, it is probably best to stay in your current job. If you are in a relationship, you may have doubts about what your partner does when she is not with you. It is best to put jealousy aside and talk directly about your concerns.

Taurus

You must learn to be more shared, especially with the people who are important to you, you have to dedicate quality time to your loved ones and not just be there out of obligation, today is a good day to invite your family to share a special moment . At work they need to commit more and socialize with their colleagues, otherwise they will not become an important part of the team. and later they might regret it.

Gemini

If you are studying, there is a stage in which you will have to make an effort and concentrate to face the upcoming challenges. Do not close the doors to love, share special moments with the person who interests you and has come into your life, He is someone who can contribute a lot to you, do not be afraid of commitment.

Cancer

A person from the past could come back to look for them, if they hurt them before it is best not to give them second chances. and close that cycle definitively if you don't want to make the same mistakes again. Give yourself the opportunity to learn more about your family's history and learn about everything you had to go through to get to this moment.

Leo

Be careful about allowing others to make decisions on your behalf, you have to learn to think for yourself and not let yourself be manipulated. Do not neglect your health, climate changes could affect you. You could face family conflicts due to disagreements with your partner, clarify everything by talking to both parties, it will not be easy, but understanding will allow you to find a solution.

Virgo

Surely you have been dreaming about a trip, it is not the right time to take it, first you have to fulfill your obligations and save a little more money to be able to enjoy the experience. Someone could look for them to offer them a good business opportunity and generate extra income, He will also recommend them for others to consider.

Pound

They will rest from all the changes they have experienced lately, they may feel calm and enjoy stability, but be careful, it may be a good idea to look for new opportunities and not sit back and wait for everything to flow. Someone you know well could be trying to boycott your job, Today they will find out about their bad intentions.

Scorpion

It's time to look for new opportunities, If you have been feeling stuck lately, remember that you have all the potential to find a place to shine. If you are in a relationship, you might feel distant from your partner due to a conflict that happened a long time ago, don't let that grow, talk and give him the security he needs.

Mhoni Vidente's horoscopes for the weekend. Photo: Mhoni Vidente/Facebook

Sagittarius

A person who has been by your side all your life will give you very valuable advice, They will need your wisdom to solve the problem that has been overwhelming them in their work or in their love life.. You will reap all the effort you put into your job, but you will have to be more organized, feel more energized, and be more productive.

Capricorn

If you are starting a relationship, don't rush, go little by little If you want to build something healthy in the long term, don't miss that opportunity, even if you are in love, a real connection has to be formed and takes time to mature.

Aquarium

It will be a great weekend, you will see everything in your life in a more positive way and they will have good results in any field. You will get extra money, don't spend it, it is best to save it for when bad economic times come, you can even invest some of it, although you could give yourself and your partner a little pleasure.

Pisces

If they are in a relationship It's time to show your partner all your gratitude for the support they have given you along the way. A new job offer could arrive where you will stand out and take advantage of new opportunities, so don't be afraid to get in touch and send your resume, you will receive a prompt response.