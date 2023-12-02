Mhoni Vidente’s horoscopes for the weekend of December 2 and 3

Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the weekend of December 2 and 3.

Some members of the zodiacal wheel They must consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more important. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanityd in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

Be patient and loving with your partner, in it you will find emotional protection; However, she should not allow the tensions she experiences in other aspects of her life to impact their relationship.

Taurus

Receive happy news from someone in your family, there may be a wedding at the door, so there is much to celebrate. Take advantage of the time to resolve pending issues, especially legal ones, resolve them before it is too late.

Gemini

These days will be perfect to start decorating the house for the Christmas season. You will have a meeting with friends and someone will ask you for romantic advice, be careful with what you say. He goes to the doctor to treat those discomforts that worry him.

Cancer

Do a self-care ritual, get a haircut or change your look to start the month feeling good and completely renew your energy. You will attend a meeting. Remember that this cycle is one of coexistence and forgiveness, so be empathetic.

Leo

This weekend you will have parties, meetings and meals, enjoy with your friends, but don’t forget to take care of excessesAbove all, be cautious in your diet, because your stomach and intestines could be sensitive.

Virgo

Get ready to experience a few days of family gathering. Your positive energy will infect your loved ones. and they will have a meeting full of joy and family warmth. This will allow you to renew your energy and take a break from your work commitments.

Pound

You will receive an invitation to an event or party, try to attend, since there you could meet important people in your future and even win a prize. Be careful with your finances, don’t splurge on unnecessary expenses this weekend.

Scorpio

The season of family commitments begins and you will not have time to rest. Take care of your temper, don’t give a bad face to people who don’t think like you, relax and have a good time. Try not to drink or eat excessively.

Sagittarius

The celebrations for his birthday continue. Enjoy the holidays, but avoid problems. Just because so