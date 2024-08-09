Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her predictions, revealed what each sign of the Zodiac has in store for the weekend. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. These are: the mystical horoscopes for Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on maintaining their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said on her social networks.

Also, it is important to note that, in addition to horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through her cards what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. In addition, what will be the consequences of current armed conflicts?

Aries

Positive changes are coming to your economy that will bring you stability. You have to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way and get out of your comfort zone. Ambition will lead you to success. You will have several commitments this weekend.

Lucky numbers: 1 and 27

Colors: yellow and red

Taurus

Your best day will be Saturday, you will be lucky and you could get some extra money. You need to focus on your personal and professional growth, find a way to improve your income, it could be through your own business or additional jobs. If you have had problems with your partner, you need to be more patient.

Lucky numbers: 5 and 24

Colors: blue and green

Gemini

It is time to mature and look within to achieve your goals. You need to be more patient and tolerant to avoid conflicts, seek peace. It will be a weekend full of activities with your family. You will have the opportunity to start your own business that will improve your finances.

Lucky numbers: 2 and 55

Color: green

Cancer

You will be an inspiration to those around you, keep a positive attitude to help others.especially at work. You will go through a period of good luck in which you will feel happy for all your achievements, take advantage of this to recharge yourself with good energy. Don’t leave anything pending, put everything in order.

Lucky numbers: 19 and 23

Orange

Leo

They will have to make difficult decisions that will affect their future, they will have to be brave and trust their intuition to overcome any obstacles. At work, strengthen your leadership and get that project you have in mind up and running. If you are in a relationship, you will go through situations that will strengthen your bond. It is time for you to close the cycles of the past and leave behind what no longer serves you.

Lucky numbers: 11 and 77

Red

Virgo

You will enjoy a streak of good luck. Continue to foster control of your emotions to move towards your goals. You will have the opportunity to get a better job with more income, but do not tell anyone about it. to avoid being surrounded by bad energy. If you are single, it is time to look for a more stable relationship.

Lucky numbers: 0 and 71

Color: blue

Pound

This weekend, trust in your spiritual strength to overcome any problem that may come your way. They will be able to overcome any challenge despite envy. You will receive extra money for a past debt. Take care of your health, eat well and do not give in to sadness.

Lucky numbers: 11 and 33

Red

Mhoni Vidente’s horoscopes for the weekend. Photo:Mhoni Vidente/Facebook Share

Scorpion

Go after your goals, don’t let yourself be put off by negative criticism, it’s time to achieve those dreams that you are pursuing both in your personal and professional life. If you are single, love will knock on your door and you will be able to establish a stable relationship.

Lucky numbers: 8 and 66

Color: blue

Sagittarius

It’s time to close the cycle with past loves that didn’t value you. You have to reorganize your personal life and mature. If you are having some kind of legal problem, everything will be resolved in your favor. If you are single, you will meet an interesting person who will bring you peace of mind.

Lucky numbers: 13 and 40

Colors: orange and yellow

Capricorn

It’s time to leave the past behind and focus on what’s ahead, it’s time to advance your career and improve your income. Invest in your image, the impression you make on others is important, strive to achieve your dreams. Love will knock on your door.

Lucky numbers: 30 and 99

Colors: orange and green

Aquarium

They want to stand out and excel, and to do so they must take control of their lives and act with integrity and responsibility. Don’t forget that everything you do comes back, reflect on how your actions affect others. They will have to be smart to take advantage of the opportunities that will make them improve in the professional field.

Lucky numbers: 15 and 23

Colors: white and blue

Pisces

Your determination to achieve your goals will pay off. You will have to make important decisions, move forward with confidence. It’s a great time to plan your future and grow your wealth. Don’t play with other people’s feelings. If you’re not interested in a person, make that clear and look for someone more compatible.