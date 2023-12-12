Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the week of December 11 to 15.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more important. The same way, There are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable.according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

Days of achievements and goals achieved are coming, you will not only succeed in an evaluation, you will also be able to help someone close to you solve problems. Make positive changes in your life and celebrate what you have achieved. Live with your friends.

Taurus

A love from the past returns to the city and wants to restart the romance, live it as an intense and memorable encounter, but protect your heart against the fear that it will leave again. Don't participate in rumors that could harm someone. Take care of your economic stability.

Gemini

Keep your mind clear and face each situation with perspective. Your close people have no bad intentions, You don't need to be defensive all the time.. With your partner, you will need to have a conversation about commitment.

Cancer



In the past you made a mistake and your family does not forget it, talk to them and show them that you have matured and that has been overcome. Trust your talent and abilitiesDon't compare yourself to others. Take control of your choices.

Leo

Pay attention to details and avoid making mistakes. Week shines in its social aspect, You could meet someone influential who will give you the push you need to achieve professional success. If a friend talks to you about love, be honest about your feelings.

Virgo

Be careful with self-imposed limits, stop thinking about what you should do and evaluate each adventure as something unique. Don't prohibit yourself from having new experiences. With your partner, show affection and pay attention to him, participate and enjoy the game of conquest.

Pound

There may be a staff cut or other bad news at work, pay attention and show your effort and dedication. Visit an elderly person who is sick, avoid future regrets. You could experience positive changes in your relationship.

Scorpio

Take advantage of the opportunities that arise and grow as a person and professional. This week the challenges have a positive outcome. If someone from the past wants to come back into your life, close the door. Maintain balance in your relationships.

Sagittarius

You need to relax and breathe deeply in the face of difficulties and uncertainties. A wound from the past does not allow you to move forward in your current relationship, face this challenge calmly and understand that each person is different. Don't let fear paralyze you and face the changes with optimism.

Capricorn

Nobody is perfect, so stop looking for mistakes in others and recognize your own faults. Work on being better, taking care of your physical and emotional health is the first step. Learning to value yourself can be the key to finding your ideal partner.

Aquarium

You are succeeding at work and your performance is exemplary, which puts you in the ideal position to ask for input or a raise. If there is someone who shows interest in you, explore that relationship and let yourself be loved. Work on your mental agility and concentration.

Pisces



It is time to say what you really feel and think, showing your emotions can be key to generating strong relationships. With your partner, you may need to bring maturity to the relationship. In business, act without fear.