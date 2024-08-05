Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her predictions, revealed this Monday what each sign of the Zodiac has in store for the week. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. These are: the mystical horoscopes for the week of August 5-9, 2024.

According to the criteria of

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on maintaining their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said on her social networks.

It is also important to note that, in addition to horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through her cards what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. In addition, what will be the consequences of current armed conflicts?

Aries

It will be a relaxing week in which you could take a trip or get in touch with nature to reinvent yourself. Stop worrying so much about what others think of you, go after your goals.

Lucky numbers: 10 and 18

Colors: red and white

Taurus

It will be a week of power, determination and growth, don’t worry if things don’t go exactly as you expect, you have to learn from your mistakes. You will need to understand that not everyone wants the best for you so set boundaries. and pay attention to who you can trust and who you can’t. Pay more attention to your health.

Lucky numbers: 23 and 62

Colors: green and red

Gemini

You have to make important decisions to grow in your life, seek your growth with strength and determination. If you don’t feel appreciated at work, look for new opportunities, but don’t tell anyone about it.. They could look for an extra income to get out of debt. They are the support of many, but do not allow them to take advantage of you, you have to set limits.

Lucky numbers: 54 and 41

Colors: green and blue

Cancer

It’s time for you to make decisions and resolve pending issues. You could take a short trip that will allow you to recharge your batteries. If you are single, love will knock on your door. Job opportunities will arise that will be positive for your income. You are close to achieving that goal you are pursuing and it will bring you stability and growth.

Lucky numbers: 5 and 6

Colors: yellow and orange

Leo

It will be a week of luck and abundance, you will be surrounded by positive energy. Don’t wear yourself out with people who don’t contribute anything to you and who lie to you. New job opportunities could come your way. Be careful with past loves, you have to close that cycle.

Lucky numbers: 25 and 17

Colors: orange and red

Virgo

If you are single, it is time to look for love. Consider starting your own business. It will be a week of hard work and stress. Keep a close eye on your belongings, as you could suffer a loss. Take care of your health, especially your lungs and throat.

Lucky numbers: 9 and 55

Colors: yellow and green

Pound

Archangel Michael will watch over you and help you get away from bad energies and protect yourself from envy. You will be able to overcome any problem that may come your way. It will be a week of new energies in which you will get in touch with your inner self. It is time to invest in yourself to look and feel better. Attract all that is positive and do not be afraid of what others think. Make decisions that make you happy, don’t let yourself be manipulated by your partner, family or friends.

Lucky numbers: 14 and 35

Colors: yellow and red

Mhoni Vidente’s horoscopes for the week. Photo:Mhoni Vidente/Facebook Share

Scorpion

It is time to move forward without fear and make important decisions, it could be changing jobs or starting your own business. You will be surrounded by envy, you will have to find a way to protect yourself. You will have several work meetings to get involved in new projects. If you are married, pay attention, you could face a betrayal.

Lucky numbers: 17 and 19

Colors: orange and green

Sagittarius

You are in a period of growth, stability and positive energy. Plan a trip with your loved ones that will allow you to find new paths. Pay attention to your diet as it could affect your stomach and intestines. They will receive extra money to get out of debt.

Lucky numbers: 6 and 13

Colors: green and red

Capricorn

You are at a stage in which you must seek your growth, make the necessary decisions to carry out your plans, everything is in your favor. Don’t get involved in problems that don’t concern you and think carefully before offering your help. Seek emotional stability, otherwise your health will be affected. It’s time to pay attention to discover which people are really worth it and which ones it’s better to stay away from.

Lucky numbers: 22 and 58

Colors: white and red

Aquarium

It is time to close cycles and move forward on new paths. If you have pending issues, resolve them. Everything is within your reach, take advantage of the opportunities to achieve your professional success. If you are going through stressful times in your life, remember that these are lessons that will strengthen your character and lead you to find stability and happiness.

Lucky numbers: 13 and 66

Colors: blue and green

Pisces

It’s time to ask for what you want and make positive changes in your life, forget about your problems. You need to have a positive attitude to achieve success. Stay away from conflictive relationships that prevent you from moving forward. It will be a busy week, and new job offers could also come your way.