Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her predictions, revealed this Monday what each sign of the Zodiac has in store for the week. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. These are: the mystical horoscopes for the week of August 19-23, 2024.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to contemplate important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Similarly, there are certain people who will have to focus on maintaining their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said on her social networks.

It is also important to note that, in addition to horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through her cards what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. In addition, what will be the consequences of current armed conflicts?

Aries

They will be very lucky. It will be a week of mixed energies, stay away from conflicts, think carefully before speaking so as not to get into trouble. At work, everything will be in your favor. Extra money will come your way. You will stand out among everyone else, but close the cycles of the past and move forward.

Lucky numbers: 3 and 31

Colors: yellow and orange

Taurus

Keep building for your future, but don’t tell everyone your plans, you can’t please everyone. It will be a week of new projects at work. If things don’t go the way you want, seek support, don’t stay alone, don’t isolate yourself. The opportunity to start your own business will come, and you should take advantage of it.

Lucky numbers: 2 and 36

Colors: blue and white

Gemini

These are times to control your character and think positively. You will have very good luck, but do not discuss your plans so as not to surround yourself with envy. You will continue to move forward, you will get a job opportunity that will bring you stability, you could also have your own business that will improve your financial situation. Try not to argue this week. If you are in a relationship, be careful of betrayals or problems due to jealousy.

Lucky numbers: 8 and 24

Colors: blue and orange

Cancer

You are made to grow and see the world. You could get a job offer from abroad. You will stand out, but forget about negative thoughts. It will be a great week, everything will be easy for you. You will get some extra money. Take care of your health, eat well and exercise. Save for things in the future. An ex-love will look for you, don’t give them second chances.

Lucky numbers: 18 and 23

Colors: orange and red

Leo

Beware of hidden enemies, they are surrounded by envy because they like to be noticed. You are made to be leaders and to succeed at work. You are making progress little by little, going in the right direction. You could grow your wealth soon, but do not lend money or your things so that your good luck is not taken away from you.

Lucky numbers: 9 and 30

Colors: orange and red

Virgo

Don’t stop, keep moving forward, it will be a very positive week, everything will come to you naturally, including extra money and the opportunity for a new job or a business of your own. Plan a trip with your family. Forget about the past and aim for a great future. Invest in yourself, improve your image to look and feel better. Find a way to stand out and show everyone how good you are.

Lucky numbers: 19 and 32

Colors: red and green

Pound

Everything is in your favor, so don’t just save, spend on yourself. You will receive extra money and new job opportunities. If you are single, you will enjoy fleeting love affairs. You have to eat better, your health depends on you. Don’t give so much importance to issues that you cannot resolve. Don’t settle, go after your success and foster your mental stability.

Lucky numbers: 15 and 22

Colors: green and red

Mhoni Vidente’s horoscopes for the week. Photo:Mhoni Vidente/Facebook Share

Scorpion

Be careful with your bad temper and negative thoughts. You must trust in your success, stay away from pessimism and do not share your good fortune. Invest in yourself, change your look. Good opportunities will come at work. Don’t fight with the people you love the most, you have to be more empathetic.

Lucky numbers: 1 and 20

Colors: green and white

Sagittarius

Stay calm, everything passes. This week you will have to make decisions to find your happiness. New opportunities will come your way, but don’t share them with anyone because you will be surrounded by envy. They will propose that you get involved in a business and you must accept. If you are resolving some legal procedure, act and do not leave it for later. You are natural leaders, but you have to improve your personal habits. You have to be more selfish and look out for your own well-being.

Lucky numbers: 17 and 28

Colors: blue and white

Capricorn

They are going to move house. They will have greater economic stability, but they will have to distance themselves from bad friends. Job opportunities will arrive that you have to accept because they will bring you economic and spiritual growth. Don’t burden yourself with problems that don’t concern you. You will receive a gift that will bring you much happiness.

Lucky numbers: 4 and 10

Colors: blue and yellow

Aquarium

Don’t trust just anyone, there are people at work who are jealous of you. It will be a week of recognition and economic stability. A love from the past will seek you out, don’t get into trouble and close that cycle. It’s time to renew yourself, think more positively and improve your habits.

Lucky numbers: 27 and 41

Colors: red and pink

Pisces

It will be a week of good luck, you could receive some easy money. Stop thinking negatively and stressing yourself out. You could find love with a person from another country. It’s time to relax, go for a walk and move the furniture around your house to renew your energy. Start saving to grow your assets and buy a car.