Mhoni Vidente, the renowned Cuban astrologer, announced what the destiny of the zodiac signs will be during November 2023. “It is going to be a cabalistic month in matters of reinventing oneself, growing more and above all: leaving the past in the past,” said the tarot reader.

For Mhoni Vidente this month all signs can “start moving forward, reap a better present and make a promising future”he predicted in a video he uploaded to his official YouTube channel.

Aries

Prepare for a raise or upgrade at work. “The ace of wands tells us a marriage proposal, a true love proposal and a business proposal.”says the astrologer. A season of progress begins, but you must be very intelligent not to fall prey to jealousy, anger or being controlling. Learn to control your emotions and take care of your sleep. Her magical days are November 1, 9, 13, 20 and 27. His lucky numbers are four and 22. Choose the color yellow and red.

Taurus

“The crazy card tells us that the month of November is going to be very important for Taurus,” warns the astrologer. Be careful and do not fall into the arrogance or manipulations of someone who seeks to deceive you. This month you will have luck in games of chance, and you will also experience strokes of abundance and stability. He will go on a trip three times and will be invited to a meeting in which he will make important relationships for his future work.

It’s time to expand your business and grow, whether you go back to school or strengthen your business relationships. You will meet nice people from Virgo, Aquarius and Capricorn. Be very careful with bad vibes. This month is one of growth, let nothing stop you. Its magical days are the second, fourth, ninth, 21st and 25th of November, These dates will be key to starting a new job, undergoing cosmetic treatment or surgery. Their lucky numbers are 13 and 28. Their colors are blue and red.

Gemini

“The Ace of Pentacles card comes, this is power, strength and determination. More money, growth and stability comes,” says Mhoni Vidente. This month, you You will be able to achieve everything you set your mind to, the stars will benefit you and illuminate your plans.. It is time to settle passport and visa issues, the cards are in your favor for these procedures to go well.

Your health problems will be left behind, this month you will find well-being and you will also benefit from an important financial reward. In love, proposals and commitments come, there could be a pregnancy or a wedding. If you are single, this month you could meet a person with whom you will have a stable relationship. His lucky days are the first, seven, 13, 21 and 27. His magic numbers, six and 17. His colors, orange and yellow.

Cancer

“It is time to free yourself from the ties of the past, in the devil’s card,” explains the psychic. The time has come to end toxic relationships and distance yourself from people who hurt you.. Be careful with your hidden enemies, those people don’t let you be happy. Economic abundance is coming, be smart and do not arouse envy.

Stay proactive, bold, brave and strong. You will have stability and feel safe. If you are thinking about buying a house or car, everything will align to make it happen. A love that he had been looking for for a long time arrives, but he must leave behind the drama, jealousy and anger. You need to focus on your physical healing and finding balance. The third, ninth, 11th, 23rd and 28th of November will bring you good fortune, as will the numbers 25 and 30. This month his colors are red and green.

Leo

Continue growing as a professional and don’t stop studying and earning certifications, this will bring you important benefits in your work. Your self-esteem points to the sky and your appearance reflects it. Don’t stop exercising, your health will thank you. In love, a person compatible with you comes into your life, with whom you could make future plans, such as having a home and children.

Abundance and luck bathe this sign with three strokes of luck, which are reflected in its lucky numbers: one, 12 and 20. If you need to complete immigration procedures, carry them out on the first, fifth, seventh, 13th, 21st or 27th day.. Its colors are bright blue and silver.

Virgo

You will live times of strengthening and personal growth. This month you can focus on yourself, growing your wealth and preparing for the future. The time has come to reinvent yourself and become what you have always dreamed of: get a makeover, take care of your body with diet and exercise, stay away from gossip and protect yourself from people who seek to hurt you.

Opportunities for abundance, growth and personal development come. It will be in tune with Aquarius, Aries and Taurus, which could strengthen love relationships. Luck smiles with the magical numbers 23 and 26. November promises key days for Virgos in matters of work, moving and business matters, particularly the first, second, 11th, 13th, 25th and 27th of the month. Its colors are red and orange.

Pound

“The Sun card indicates that these are times to take vacations, to take time for yourself,” says Mhoni Vidente. The month promises multiple trips and the opportunity to advance projects that had been put on hold during the year.. You will have a period of intense work, found energies and great perseverance. Despite the challenges, you will shine brightly and be able to achieve what you want.

The King of Pentacles card suggests the arrival of powerful and influential people, opening doors to job proposals, marriage and love stability. If you need to carry out a job change, move or legal procedures, schedule them for day two, seven, eight, 19, 21 or 26, which will be significant moments for successful achievements. Their magic numbers are seven and 10. The lucky colors for Libra will be light blue and yellow, which symbolize tranquility, peace, joy and harmony.

Scorpio

This month you will experience job growth, financial abundance, and experience double your luck. You will experience the possibility of change, whether at home, or with new projects and innovative ideas, which will return unexpected profits. You will also need to make positive adjustments in your life, in terms of your attitude, diet and routine, which will help you feel good.

You could receive marriage proposals, and work alliances and projects abroad are also presented. The best days for your economic growth are one, six, 12, 19 and 26. Your lucky magic numbers are 11 and 19, while Its beneficial colors are yellow and orange.

Sagittarius

The time has come to overcome fear and face the changes. Courage in the midst of uncertainty can lead to greater growth and economic stability. This cycle will bring you important surprises, in addition to two trips and a makeover. Your physical transformation will include taking care of your dental, visual and skin health.

This period will show your leadership and discover how to communicate clearly, without anyone stepping over you. You will live a stage of self-discovery and self-love. Its key days are November 1, 10, 20, 21 and 24. His lucky numbers are three and 27. While his auspicious colors are blue and white.

Capricorn

This month you should focus on progress and self-discovery. Recognize your intelligence and capacity, leave self-criticism aside and stop self-sabotaging. Enjoy establishing romantic relationships and take advantage of the fact that everything aligns to start something new on the first, seventh, 11th, 20th, 23rd and 30th. “It is the month of love proposals, pregnancy and promoting something for the future,” warns the psychic.

Your magical lucky numbers are 18 and 21and its auspicious colors are white and red, which represent stability, growth and the elimination of envy and jealousy.

Aquarium

You will experience a period of growth and luck. Everything fits in to enjoy a vacation, take on an extra job, or start a new business.. This will be a period of reinvention, so stop worrying about the opinions of others and dedicate yourself to being authentic and showing your true self.

It will show great compatibility with Taurus, Gemini and Libra, which predicts proposals for true love and marriage. Your best days are November 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 23, and will be marked by significant changes in your life. Your lucky numbers are 14 and 33, and the auspicious colors are yellow and orange, which represent personal power and the ability to convince.

Pisces

For Pisces, November brings the Chariot card, indicating a period of advancement and success. At work, you are on the right path, and you will likely be recognized with a raise and promotion. Don’t get discouraged or complicate your life with unnecessary worries.

This is the time to move forward and build a better future. Take advantage of your skills and focus on the future, don’t let the past overshadow the present. This cycle promises progress, stability and growth in family matters, property purchases or investments. Your best days are the first, fourth, ninth, 17th, 22nd and 28th of November, these dates that will be favorable for legal procedures and educational matters. Its lucky numbers are two and eight, and its favorable colors are yellow and red.