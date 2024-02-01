Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced this Wednesday what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the month of February 2024

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more important. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said on her official YouTube channel.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

The sun card talks about how it will shine all month, reinvent itself and show its strength. Ignore gossip and gossip and focus on improving. Enjoy the abundance. Your magic numbers are 16 and 18, you will be lucky every Tuesday of the month. Open your heart to love and you can find the stability you have sought for so long.. Archangel Raphael will accompany him.

Taurus

The Emperor card indicates your leadership and strengthens your ability to resolve conflicts and achieve success in business. This month pay close attention to your family and your health. Avoid fights with your partner. Their magic numbers are 14 and 23 and they come accompanied by two strokes of luck. Rekindle passion and vitality by wearing orange and red. Archangel Michael guides you toward peace. Let go of what upsets you.

Gemini

The fool's card indicates that the cycle is full of news, abundance and blessings. Your lucky numbers are six, seven and 36, which will arrive accompanied by three strokes of luck throughout the month. Its colors are yellow and blue. Every Thursday of the month paths will be opened for you. If a past love comes back, do not return to the relationship. Archangel Jophiel will help you experience a reboot.

Cancer

The world card indicates that you will have prosperous travel and business. Your love life and relationships will bring you satisfaction, you will be able to feel loved and appreciated. A marriage proposal may arrive or stability in your relationship may be consolidated. Your magic numbers are nine and 30. Every Wednesday of the month you will be lucky. Choose yellow and red to attract stability and encourage your personal growth. Leave the past alone and do not restart the relationship with your ex. Archangel Metatron will help you achieve success.

Leo

The carriage card tells you to keep moving forward, without fear. The cycle comes with the opportunity to solve your difficulties, especially economic ones, thanks to your dedication and capacity. Get out of relationships with toxic people. A love will come from afar and will be compatible to start a relationship. Your lucky numbers are five and seven; His colors are orange and yellow. The whole month will have good fortune on Fridays. Archangel Gabriel will help you.

Virgo

The temperance card tells you that you should remain calm. The solution you have been waiting for will materialize this month. Don't be afraid to shine in your work, this can open up an opportunity for you. In love you will experience a moment of stability and joy. His magic numbers are 21 and 33; its colors, blue and white. Mondays will be your lucky days and everything will fall into place for you to achieve your goals. Archangel Metatron will help you get out of difficult situations and protect you from negative people.

Pound

The tower card tells you that it is time to work on your heritage. The month brings you travel, passion and extra money, which will help you achieve the long-awaited economic stability. His magic numbers are 20 and 29; His colors are red and yellow. You will be able to solve any legal problem. Archangel Uriel will bring you abundance.

Scorpio

The wheel of fortune card indicates that you are in a moment full of blessings. This month you should be careful with money and avoid unnecessary expenses, invest in your well-being and beautify your spaces. You will receive a proposal of true love. Their magic numbers are 15 and 23; its colors, white and blue; and, your best day, will be Mondays. Archangel Uriel will protect him, preventing him from getting into trouble that does not belong to him, and Archangel Michael will accompany him.

Sagittarius

You are going to achieve your dreams and your goals, do not limit yourself and keep moving forward, because this month your perseverance will become progress. A new love could come into your life with great impetus. Don't let your mind play against you and try to relax. Keep saving and close circles of the past. Their magic numbers are one and 27; its colors, red and orange; and, your best day, will be Mondays. Archangel Metatron will help you in everything and protect you from bad vibes.

Capricorn

The cycle brings stability, tranquility and abundance. Focus on your well-being and take care of your stomach and intestines. If you are in a relationship, enjoy the relationship; If you are single, you will find a compatible love. Don't self-sabotage and trust in your abilities. His magic numbers are 13 and 30; his colors, yellow and green; and, your best day, will be Tuesdays. Archangel Uriel reminds him that life is wonderful and he should not complicate it too much.

Aquarium

The magician's card indicates that everything will be given to him. This month is one of growth, reconciliation and love. You will go on a trip and meet compatible people. Avoid fights and take care of your health, especially pay attention to your back and kidneys. Money comes into your life, treat yourself to something, adopt a pet or change your look. Their magic numbers are four and 10; its colors, white and orange; and, your best day, will be Wednesdays. Archangel Raphael will help you stay rational at a key moment.

Pisces

This cycle will be marked by reconciliation and growth. If there are signs in your work that things are going wrong, start looking for new opportunities. Be discreet about your plans and do not give the power of your life to others. Starting on February 21, the age of Pisces begins and with it comes a cycle of abundance and stability.. His magic numbers are 17 and 22; his colors, green and yellow; and, your best day, will be Wednesdays. Archangel Uriel will help make her dreams come true.