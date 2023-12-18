In the last hours, Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the week of December 18 to 22.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more important. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, he also anticipates what the consequences of the current war conflicts will be.

Aries

It is time to evolve professionally and this will have a great impact on your love life. If at any time you had to perform two activities, you will have to choose which job to keep. If you dedicate all your passion to a single path, you will soon see favorable results. It's time to say goodbye to the past.

Taurus

Revive your relationship with your partner, look for ways to surprise each other and get closer, don't let routine consume the relationship. In the professional field, compete against yourself, focus on improving a little every day. On the path to healing, patience is necessary, remember that there is no rush.

Gemini

Surprise your partner with a spontaneous detail, without expecting anything in return. This gesture will fill you with happiness. Use these days to free yourself from worries and recognize everything you have worked on this year. Work on your breathing to manage stress.

Cancer

Being in a couple is making decisions as a team. Include your love in your experiences and enjoy an equal union. Don't fall into possessiveness. At work, analyze the environment and discover which team members are overwhelmed by the workload and how you can return balance to the company. Plan some self-care time each day.

Leo

These days are perfect for sowing the seed of communication in your relationship. Let your partner know that they can talk to you about anything and that their concerns will be met with openness, empathy, and understanding. Focus on work and do not fall into discussions of non-work related topics that affect team harmony. Keep calm.

Virgo

Take responsibility for your actions, especially if they are a result of your darker, more conflicted side. Don't take it out on your partner, work on containing these emotions by understanding their origin. Work on your goals with patience and persistence, you will find a person who will be of great support to you.

Pound

It is imperative that you pay attention to your partner and work on your relationship. Time and routine have diminished passion and these days are perfect to recover the intensity that unites you with your love, before the wear and tear becomes too much. At work you will learn from your mistakes and be able to chart a new route towards your goals.

Scorpio

The connection with your partner is based on sincerity and it has been a long time since you had an honest conversation. These days there will be the opportunity to feel that intimacy again, speak from the heart and confess your omissions. Your goals are achievable, even if they seem impossible, you just need to carefully analyze the steps you need to take.

Mhoni Vidente gave his weekly horoscope

Sagittarius

A third person causes conflict and jealousy in the relationship. He should talk to his partner, take responsibility for her and set limits to avoid disagreements. If your business is flourishing and you need help, this week is ideal to start looking for your right-hand man and hire a partner or assistant. Continue to take care of your health.

Capricorn

Even if it's hard for you, you'll have to learn to say no, even to your partner. If you are presented with a proposal that you do not see as beneficial, reject it, explaining your reasons. It's time to work on your professional image, be confident in your performance and show everyone what you have achieved and what you are capable of. Take care of your diet.

Aquarium

Your partner does a lot to support you and you have taken him for granted, so these days appreciate his efforts and thank him for the details, both financial and emotional, which allow you to move forward. Professionally, assume the responsibilities of your position and demonstrate that you are reliable and effective. Be careful with air currents, avoid getting respiratory tract illnesses.

Pisces

If you want your relationship to last over time, you must commit and be patient, empathetic and respectful of the other person's dreams. These aspects, together with future plans, will serve to consolidate your union. Professionally, take charge of the situation, concentrate and avoid mistakes. Take care of your emotions and close cycles that you had left open.