Mexico.- The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente shares with you in her recent predictions what you need and how to perform a ritual to remove “the evil eye” Definitively.

If you believe and consider that you are being a victim of the so-called “evil eye”, Mhoni Vidente explains on this occasion how can you eliminate him forever from your life.

Through his YouTube channel, Mhoni continually publishes his horoscopes, predictions and also rituals for different things, which is why he now deals with the so-called “evil eye”.

We recommend you read:

“The evil eye” is known as the fact that a person receives a “strong and envious look” from those around them, be it a relative, friend, “so-called friend”, co-worker or simply someone who envy you and with whom you have not even crossed a word.

Mhoni Vidente assures on Instagram that envy is a natural and proper feeling in human beings, so it is important to control it because It can cause sadness and anger at the same time to those who suffer from it.

“For the ‘evil eye’ ritual you need to put perfume on your forehead, on the neck and chest before leaving your house in the morning, also put a glass cup under your bed or on a night table, then throw the liquid in the morning and in this way “you will eliminate negative energies and envy”, says Mhoni Vidente.

What can also help you to prevent or eliminate negative energies, you occupy a red ribbon, soaked in perfume and you must hold it to your ankle or right hand, with three knots: “It should remain like this until it falls apart and falls, dragging bad energies with it,” says the Cuban astrologer.

How to know if you have the “evil eye”?

According to information on the Internet, “The evil eye” is the product of a strong negative energy that is transmitted from one person to another to cause some kind of harm.

This type of energy is usually produced by envy, jealousy and hatred, and can cause enormous discomfort, both physical and emotional, in the recipient.

Some of the symptoms of the “evil eye” would be an unbearable headache, tiredness, lack of appetite, and before this it is advisable to immediately cleanse your energies and prevent the envy of those around you from seriously affecting you.

We recommend you read: