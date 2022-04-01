Mexico. In your horoscopes for this first week of April 2022, Mhoni Seer tells you why it is good to carry a silver coin in your pocket or purse.

“I recommend that you have a silver coin in your wallet as a good luck charm. You are spiritually strong and that makes what you think come true, so try to keep positive thoughts,” emphasizes Mhoni Seer.

The Cuban expresses to the people of the Gemini sign that they will have thirty days of abundance and that is why they should take advantage of them positively, in addition, someone from the fire sign will propose a business or partnership and recommends that they accept it.

For Arians, the astrologer predicts a month of personal and professional challenges and asks them not to be afraid to take risks, since more than losing, they will win. “In love you will continue with your partner despite the bad times you have experienced in recent months. “

To those of Taurus, Mhoni Vidente makes them see that April will be a month of reconciliation with respect to the people with whom they have had problems and the best thing they should do is lead “the party in peace”, for mental health, for the good of all.

“You will decide to change jobs and start your own business and it looks like it will go well for you. In love, try not to be so stubborn, sometimes that person is not for you.”

To those of the Cancer sign, the famous seer tells them that April will mean a month of renewal and purification of everything negative and especially asks them to concentrate on their work so that their bosses do not receive complaints from them.

“In love, these days all the good energies will flow around you. Your best days of the month are 04, 06, 09, 12, 16, 19, 21, 25, 29. Being positive will help you achieve any goal .”

To the people of Leo, Mhoni Vidente asks them to try to calm down in the face of family and work problems, since everything is fixed by listening, reflecting and thinking intelligently about everything: “You get the job proposal, a new project that will leave you more profit , accept it. You will have bone and back problems.”

To those of Libra, the fortune teller shares that in April all your wishes will come true and your energy will be renewed, above all. “Remember not to talk about your achievements until you have them in your hand so they don’t come out. You are going to process paperwork related to the visa or migration permit.”

And to those of Scorpio, on this occasion, Mhoni Vidente indicates that they will have radical changes in their way of acting, so they must put all the good attitude and all the strength from within in what they do.