Mexico. Mhoni Seer tells you how with a photo you can “break” with the past, and it’s very simple. Especially to the people of Cancer, the fortune teller now expresses how to say goodbye to yesterday’s events.

“It is a day in which you must break with the past, and for this you must do a little ritual. Choose a photo that symbolizes the best of that yesterday. Take her in your hands, and with all the sincerity of your heart say ‘goodbye’ “.

In her horoscopes for this weekend, Mhoni Seer expresses to the people of Aries that His work should be more evident until with facts he demonstrates that he is a professional. “You have to keep a better control of your nutritional values. Of the levels of sugar, fat, cholesterol,” he also says.

To those of Taurus, Mhoni Vidente predicts a weekend with several social events, but asks them not to stay awake too much and be careful with their health, since they can be affected in it: “be careful with drafts and temperature changes.”

To Geminis, Mhoni Vidente tells them to value their work and effort, and also feel proud because a special characteristic of them is responsibility at work and love for it: “prevent mistakes from being made by taking the reins.”

To the people of Leo, Mhoni Vidente asks them not to regret the fact that they have set several goals since the beginning of the year and have not been carried out for some reason, have patience and give time to time.

“Go ahead, remember you are your biggest rival. Keep in mind that you are entering a stage of detoxification, so the most advisable thing is that if you go out, do not drink excessively.”

To those of Virgo, the astrologer asks that their breathing is their greatest tool: “The machinery will work by itself, and you will be able to be glad of having done everything you could, remember that a job is not life, but a job can cost you your life, learn to choose.”

And to those of Libra Mhoni Vidente indicates that this Saturday, April 2, is ideal for them to dedicate to themselves, to take care of themselves and concentrate on planning what they will do personally and professionally during the coming months: “discipline and the effort should not be an ordeal, but quite the opposite.”