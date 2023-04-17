Mexico.-The astrologer Mhoni Vidente surprises by revealing in her recent predictions that Joan Sebastian’s children are haunted by a curse, because the demon Azahel would be behind them and now he asks José Manuel Figueroa to take care of himself.

Mhoni mentions that some time ago Joan Sebastian would have confessed to him that when he began his artistic career He turned to Santeria to be famous and have a lot of money, After achieving it, he felt that something bad was always chasing him.

Mhoni Vidente met Joan Sebastian in 2013 and told him, after reading the letters, that there was a demon behind him, number 13 and his name is Azahel.

Mhoni then asked Joan if she had become famous at the age of 27 and she answered yes, then it came to light that one of her sons had died at that age, years ago, and on Sunday April 9 Julián lost his life Figueroa due to a myocardial infarction, and was also 27 years old.

Julian Figueroa and Jose Manuel Figueroa. Photo by Mexico Agency

Joan Sebastian would have confessed to Mhoni Vidente that when he began his musical career he turned to santeria to be famous and earn money, but when he reached the peak of success he felt that something dark was chasing him.

In addition, the Cuban fortune teller remembers that when Joan Sebastian met her, she asked him when he would die and told him that on the 13th, to which he replied that this was his lucky number.

“I asked him to take out a card, take out the 13 of death and I told him that there is a demon named Azahel on him…”, recalls Mhoni Vidente also in relation to the numbers that marked the life of Joan Sebastian.

“Trigo, Joan’s son dies at the age of 27 in the arms of the singer; then they kill their second son Joan at the age of 33, the age of Christ, now Julián dies at the age of 27. I told him that he would suffer horrible pain, behind him was Azahel and he wanted his children, he was coming for them, I told him.”

Joan Sebastian died on July 13, 2015 due to bone cancer and now Mhoni Vidente makes a special request to José Manuel Figueroa: “That demon that persecutes them (the Figueroas) must take care of him, José Manuel Figieroa must take care of himself.”

