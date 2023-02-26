Mexico.-Mhoni Vidente shares a ritual that is effective in eliminating bad luck quickly, something you can do in the comfort of your home at any time and with few items.

The astrologer Mhoni Vidente summons you to break “once and for all” with envy, the evil eye or witchcraft. It is a ritual to avoid salting and always have luck.

Lack of money, fights at home and lack of a partner would be associated with bad energy, says Mhoni Seer, so he suggests a ritual that will allow you to put an end to all this.

To carry out this ritual, this is what you need: a blue candle, a plate lined with aluminum foil, a glass of water, incense of any aroma, a new red pen, a red egg, tequila or mezcal, alcohol, cinnamon powder, flower or flower water and your perfume.

The psychic only recommends that you do this ritual before 3 in the afternoon in this way:

With the red pen write your full name and date of birth in the body of the blue candle, then add these words: “protection, work, health, money, love and protection”.

If the candle is small, write the prayer and your data on a white piece of paper, wrap it and place it together with the candle. Then spray it with your perfume, the flowery water and cinnamon.

Take the egg and scent it with your lotion as well. You must pass it through your naked body or in your underwear, from head to toe, praying an Our Father or Hail Mary.

Mhoni Vidente suggests that you say this prayer three times: “Jesus, enemies I see what blood from my veins they want, I am not going to give it to them. Praised be the sacrament of the altar. Venomous snakes, collect your poison that you have prepared for me.”

“You close the prayer with another Our Father or Hail Mary and pass the egg through your whole body again”, in this way, warns Mhoni, this procedure tIt will serve to absorb all negative energies.

Then deposit the egg in a glass goblet and pour tequila or mezcal and alcohol over it until it is completely covered.

“Leave the cup with the egg, the crystal glass with water and the blue candle on a little altar. With wooden matches, light the candle and say an Our Father, a Hail Mary and the prayer,” says Mhoni.

In case the egg breaks while doing the ritual, you should take another one and continue. Finally, light the incense in the exact place where you did the ritual so that it purifies the energies.

Something important that Mhoni Vidente says if you do this ritual: “the day you do it you must not eat pork nor have sexual intercourse so that your energy is completely cleansed.”