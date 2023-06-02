The Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente presents a ritual for her followers on her social networks and especially focuses on how to get money in juneluck and prosperity.

At the beginning of the new month and on the eve of half a year, Mhoni Vidente stresses that it is important to maintain a positive attitude above allnot to be defeated and fight in any situation.

And this ritual is ideal so that money is never lacking in your pockets, so take note of what the tarot reader Mhoni Vidente indicates and you can achieve it with faith, discipline and optimism, she says.

This you occupy:

1) Incense (the one we have at home)

2) Cup with water

3) Matches or wooden matches

4) A ticket (of the value you need)

5) 3 green lemons

6) Glass Cup

7) Tequila, rum or mezcal

8) Cinnamon

9) Personal perfume (which we usually use)

19) “Double Quick Luck” Perfume

11) Macua Bird Perfume

12) Neutral soap

13) Candle, candle or white candle

15) Foil Lined Plate

Procedure:

Bathe with the neutral soap, then discard it. Spray the green lemons with the three perfumes, then wipe it all over the body. Immediately pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary and ask that all negative energies leave our lives.

“We also ask God and all the Angels to cut off everything negative. Then, we put the three lemons in the glass of water. If all three go up, that indicates that we will have resounding success throughout the month,” says Mhoni Vidente.

You must continue spraying the bill with the three perfumes and pass it through the body in this way to cut off all the negative, envy and attract prosperity.

“We pray an Our Father asking for work, abundance and stability; and we ask the Angels for money to come into our lives. We also place the bill in the glass of water next to the lemons”, emphasizes the astrologer.

Immediately afterwards, place the candle or candle on the plate, it is sprayed with the three perfumes and sprinkled with cinnamon. “We fill 3/4 of the glass with tequila, rum or mezcal to ward off negative energies and attract good spirits.”

About to almost finish the ritual, Mhoni asks that with the matches and wooden matches you light the incense and the candle or candle, at that moment say an Our Father, a Hail Mary and ask the Angels and God to fill your house and your life of pure positive things.

“When the candle or candle goes out, we throw the tequila out of the house, as well as the water and lemons. We dry the bill and buy food or pay bills so that it can multiply,” concludes Mhoni Vidente regarding the ritual procedure.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp