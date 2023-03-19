Mexico.-The seer Mhoni Seer reveals why Karol G and Anuel AA would have ended their sentimental relationship, this in his recent predictions of the entertainment world.

In addition, Mhoni Vidente points out that Anuel AA wants to return with Karol G, but that will be impossible. Regarding the “sentimental thunder” between the famous singing couple, he says:

“Karol G has a problem, she feels like the mother of everyone around her and it cannot be like that. He wanted to take away the drugs, the excessive partying, but he is like that, ”says the Cuban regarding the reason for the end of the romance between Karol G and Anuel AA.

Karol G and Shakira recently released the song ‘TQG’, in which ‘La bichota’ sings hints towards her ex-partner Anuel AA, with whom she ended in April 2021, after three years of relationship.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Instagram photo

Karol G has expressed his lack of love in different songs, although he has never really talked about the reason for his separation from Anuel AA.

Mhoni Vidente explains that Karol G and Anuel AA They could never get back together Well, they already made decisions and continue their lives on different paths.

Regarding Anuel AA, at the beginning of 2023 Mhoni Vidente also said that this year he would become a father and have a child, also that he would have been “bewitched”, for which he suggested that he take care of himself, especially plane crashes and especially witchcraft .