After it became public that Featherweight would have been unfaithful to Nicki Nicole, now Mhoni Vidente predicts that the famous singer will be a father with a beautiful young woman whom he met before starting his relationship with Nicki Nicole.

The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente shares on her social networks that Peso Pluma will be a father, but not with Nicki Nicole, but with a woman from Sinaloa:

“A pregnancy on the horizon Featherweightbut she's not Nicki Nicole. She is a woman from there in Sinaloa. “She is a Featherweight fan who was dating him for about two months and she got pregnant.”

Nicki Nicole and Featherweight. Instagram photo

Furthermore, Mhoni Vidente adds: “He is going to be talking about breakups with Nicki Nicole because of that pregnancy that comes to light to charge Featherweight.”

The romantic relationship between Featherweight and Nicki Nicole was going perfectly, but it fell apart when a video came out days ago showing the Jalisco singer holding the hand of a woman who is not his girlfriend.

This scene would have occurred after finishing the 2024 Super Bowl, since Featherweight brought with him the same clothes with which he attended the event in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Nicki Nicole He reacted through his social networks and confirmed that his then partner “disrespected” the relationship and ended her romance with him.

Sahara is the name of the woman who was supposedly caught being affectionate with Featherweight and on his social networks he expressed that “they should not believe everything the media says.”

FeatherweightFor his part, to date he has not issued any statement inside or outside his social networks on the subject of his alleged infidelity and breakup with Nicki Nicole.

