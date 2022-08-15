Mexico. The seer Mhoni Vidente shares in her recent predictions about the future of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Presidents of the USA and Russia, respectively.

About Joe Biden, he refers: “you will get sick again and could even have a stroke or a very strong cardiovascular problem”; also that Kamala Harris could take his place, since he thinks that many people no longer want him.

Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, he adds: “he is on sick leave and someone else is in charge of the country and of war decisions.”

Vladimir Putin. AP Photo

After pointing out the tarot cards with the predictions for August, Mhoni Vidente says that this month the arcana of Death and The Magician will prevail.

From these cards visualize “violent timesstrong economic movements throughout the world and rebellions in different states, including religious ones.”

About August, the 8th month of the year, Mhoni Vidente also shares that said number “symbolizes infinity, the beginning and the end, and being the period when the Sun is closest to the Earth.”

Due to the above, Mhoni explains that a great drought is visualized in part of the world and that it will affect the human being, as it could behave more “tense”.

In addition, Mhoni warns that in August the problems between Mexico and the US will grow and for this reason “a very strong crisis” could develop.