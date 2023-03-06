Mexico.-Cuban fortune teller Mhoni Vidente predicts tragedy in Shakira’s life and in his recent predictions he talks about what it is about, also how the Colombian would be affected by the same situation.

Mhoni Vidente points out that Shakira would face the death of a loved one very close to her in 2023: “It’s about his father or his mother, that will allow him to be a better human being”, Add.

In addition, Mhoni also emphasizes on Shakira that “she will be talking about having a new partner in the month of May or June, and it will be a Latino…”.

About Shakira and her ex-girlfriend Gerard Piqué, Mhoni also assures that they will become parents again, Everyone by their side; he with her new partner Clara Chía and she through a surrogate. This will happen this year 2023.

The card of the carriage and the card of the devil would especially dominate the next few weeks to humanity, particularly to the world of international entertainment; “The one with the carriage means strength, getting ahead, pregnancy; the one with the devil talks about breakups, mainly,” says Mhoni Vidente.

In addition, the famous astrologer mentions that important people will die in 2023, “powerful people, it is a year to finish legends, important figures in a matter of shows.”

“A famous person will die due to an overdose, an American singer, actor, charismatic character who will succumb to drugs or excess alcohol,” quotes Mhoni Vidente.

About Jennifer Lopez, the pythoness predicts that she would face problems with her husband Ben Affleck’s children, but also something unexpected: “they do a witchcraft in Puerto Rico or Dominican Republic, You have to take care of breakup, divorce, you have to be patient with Ben Affleck above all.”

