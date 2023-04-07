Mexico.-“I think he is in his last days and he has a presentiment of his death…”, said Mhoni Vidente days ago in his predictions about the world of celebrities and this in relation to actor Andrés García, who died last Tuesday, April 4 at 81 years of age.

Mhoni Vidente becomes a trend on social networks thanks to the fact that in one of his videos he predicted the death of Andrés García and unfortunately it happened, so everyone talks about it.

“Definitely, Andrés García already has a premonition of his death, that his days are ending and I also agree with him. You feel it, you know when life is ending, “says Mhoni Vidente regarding the prediction of the death of the famous actor.

“Yes, I think he is in the last days. He really does have to take care of himself. I do see it in the judgment letter; the final judgment for him will come,” said the Cuban fortune teller.

Andrés García, who was originally from the Dominican Republic but a Mexican national, lost his life after suffering various diseases, including cirrhosis, which afflicted him for several years.

Still last Sunday, Margarita Portillo, today the actor’s widow, asked the public on social networks to pray for the actor, as he had presented new medical complications.

Mhoni Vidente, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a video where he appears predicting the death of the film and television heartthrob in Mexico, he also writes: “May Andrés García rest in peace”.

At the moment, Mhoni’s publication accumulates more than six thousand likes and 76 comments, respectively.

