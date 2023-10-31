Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are the most controversial couple in Spain, after it became known that the former Barcelona player cheated on the Colombian singer Shakira with the 24-year-old girl.

The Spanish couple is the focus of media attention in Europe, who They do not miss any details of the intimate life of Shakira’s ex-partner, and they usually chase them in restaurants, clubs, even on vacation.

A few weeks ago, images of Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué enjoying some days on the beaches of Croatia, where They showed all the love there is in the relationship.

However, for a few days rumor has it that they are in crisis due to the tense relationship that the Spaniard has with the young woman’s parents.

Photo: Image taken from Instagram @3gerardpique

As was recently known, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía’s parents would not have a good relationship. His new girlfriend’s family would have made it clear to the former Spanish soccer player that they do not love him. From this, the young woman maintains a tense bond with them and made the decision not to share time with them while their partner is away.

Mhoni Vidente predicts the separation of Piqué and Clara Chía

He is already dating a Mexican artist, super famous, about 25 or 28 years old, and who is leaving Clara Chía

But it would not be the only reason that worries the couple, A prediction from Mhoni Vidente shakes Piqué’s relationship with his young girlfriend, since he assured that he will repeat the story he had with Shakira, but this time he is going to deceive Clara Chía: he would do it with a Mexican actress named Clara.

“He is already dating a Mexican artist, super famous, about 25 or 28 years old, and who is leaving Clara Chía,” said Mhoni Vidente in El Heraldo de México.

The famous astrologer did not reveal the exact identity of the woman that it would damage the love between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, but he assured that he will travel to Mexico to be with the aforementioned woman.

Photo: Mhoni Vidente/Facebook

“After he blamed us Mexicans so much, you realize… and he’s completely dating someone from Mexico, he likes Latinas,” said the psychic.

It should be noted that Gerard Piqué was in Mexico a few days ago for the presentation of the Américas Kings League, a Latin American version of the tournament that has revolutionized football in Spain and Europe.

