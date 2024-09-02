At the moment, Mhoni Seer She is one of the most famous astrologers of the moment, since the Cuban fortune teller makes predictions of what can happen in the world. On this occasion, during the predictions for the entire month of Septemberwas encouraged to predict how the Mpox Virus will affect, better known as monkeypox, all Latin America.

According to the criteria of

Mhoni Vidente assured that It will be a “new pandemic” in 2024but “much less serious than that of Covid-19”. As for Mexico, He explained that there will be more than 2,000 cases in December of this year.On the other hand, he recommended that those who have not yet had smallpox and the youngests get vaccinated to “prevent”. but “much less serious than that of Covid-19”. As for Mexico,On the other hand, he recommended that those who have not yet had smallpox and the youngest

Howeverwas blunt about the impact it will have: “Monkeypox is a smokescreen for what is coming in the next two years.” He then said that must be prepared for a pandemic and gave some tips to stay healthy:

Eat good

good Be spiritually well

spiritually well Do exercise

exercise Be aware that it can attack us at any time

aware that it can attack us at any time Protect in the best way: physically and mentally

It should be noted that the predictions of Mhoni Vidente They have no scientific basishence It is not possible to ensure that they will be fulfilledWhat is a fact is that over the years he has gained the credibility of his followers, thanks to dozens of accurate predictions.

What is monkeypox?



The mpox virus, better known as monkeypox, began to spread throughout the world and alerted the authorities of the World Health Organization (WHO). Cases were detected in African countries. As the months went by, it was Coming to Latin America already USA.

According to the WHO, it can spread through intimate contacts such as touching, kissing or sexual relations, as well as through contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing and needles.