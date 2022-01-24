Mexico. In his recent predictions that Mhoni Vidente shares on YouTube he mentions that Julio César Chávez Jr. he has to calm down in his addictions and drugsOtherwise, nothing good awaits you.

Julio César Chávez Jr. is the subject of headlines in the media, since he has made it public that his father, Julio César Chávez, intends to commit him to a rehabilitation clinic.

“Julio, take care, try to be careful, don’t look for danger,” the astrologer tells Julio César Jr, and also expresses that his famous father should help him, “You have to stop it.”

“If you do harm to the children, the repercussions will come sooner or later; there is total controversy over the statement that Junior makes about his father, who used drugs more than him, who hit them”, exposes Mhoni Seer.

“He’s very lost, he’s Aquarius, I send him all the blessings, he wanted to be just like his dad… take care of yourself, try to be prudent, don’t look for danger,” the famous fortune-teller tells Julio César Jr.

Julio César Chávez Jr. made public a few days ago on his social networks that wants to put him back in a rehab clinic, situation that he considered to be out of place.

He also pressures him to return to his partner Frida Muñoz. “My dad tells me: ‘go with her if we’re not going to put you in the clinic’, that’s not how a relationship is fixed,” Junior quoted.

Julio César Jr. also stated that he admires, respects and loves his father, who is considered a legend in boxing, but “It’s better to stay away, not to talk about my family. Nobody loves him like I do.”

Read more: Mario, “El Cachorro” Delgado, makes an intimate revelation of Valentín Elizalde

Julio César Chávez Jr. also considers that it would be convenient for his father Julio César Chávez to undergo brain studies to find out if he does not have some type of damage.