Mexico.-The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente would have been right about the death of Rebecca Jones, Well, in recent predictions he spoke of the miserable “Rule of Three”, which refers to the continuous death of three figures in the show.

In the last 20 days, Irma Serrano, “La Tigresa”, Ignacio López Tarso and Rebecca Jones, great personalities from the world of Mexican show business, have died, and Mhoni Vidente spoke a few days ago of this chain of deaths.

Irma Serrano, originally from Chiapas, Mexico, died on March 1 at the age of 89, victim of a heart attack and his death dismayed many, since he was an admired figure of the Mexican show.

Don Ignacio López Tarso, for his part, died at the age of 98 on March 11 after being hospitalized for intestinal occlusion and pneumonia. Unfortunately, he could not overcome the pneumonia and it ended his life.

Rebecca Jones died on March 22 at the age of 65. Although she suffered from ovarian cancer and also had severe pneumonia, in recent days she made a public appearance and looked very thin, but the actual reason for her death has not been disclosed until now.

Mhoni Vidente said in her predictions that after the death of Irma Serrano and Don Ignacio López Tarso, someone else would be about to die and today the death of Mrs. Jones was announced, which occurred at her home in CDMX during the early hours of the morning.

Rebecca Jones was a Mexican actress who, since the early eighties, began acting in soap operas such as ‘Love has a woman’s face’ and ‘El maleficio’, then in others such as ‘La sonrisa del diablo’, ‘Dos vidas’ and ‘ cradle of wolves’, since then he became a favorite of the public thanks to his talent and work.

In various news portals it is highlighted that Rebecca Jones died peacefully, without pain and in the company of Maximiliano, her only son. In addition, she would have asked that in the event of her death, his funeral was done as privately as possible.