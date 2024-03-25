The astrologer Mhoni Vidente impacts with unexpected prediction for the world during 2024 and on social networks it provokes all kinds of comments, as it glimpses a period of uncertainty and expectations.

Mhoni Vidente He quotes in his recent predictions that he shares on social networks that a new virus will appear in the world, more powerful than Covid-19, and according to his visions, in May 2024 it would begin to manifest.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Mhoni Vidente asks people to pay attention to getting vaccinated and taking care of themselves and she wishes she could be wrong in her prediction, but this one has her quite worried.

Many of Mhoni Vidente's predictions come true, others are forgotten, and about the new virus he visualizes He hopes that if it comes, it won't affect humanity so much.

Exercising and eating well is a crucial part of the health of people around the world, so Mhoni Vidente asks everyone to be aware of their health and take care of themselves.

But that's not all, in the field of technology, Mhoni Vidente predicts surprising development and changes in areas such as artificial intelligence and clean energy.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news from celebrities