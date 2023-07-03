Last Saturday, June 24, the Pride Parade 2023 in CDMX, at which time many members of the community came out to proudly show their visibility and enjoyed an incomparable afternoon.

The one who ended up sweeping all eyes in the commemorative parade was the fortune teller and influencer Mhoni Seerwho was seen happy on top of an allegorical car in the march and surprised everyone present with an unruly attitude.

Mhoni Vidente went crazy in front of everyone and surprised by showing her uncensored attributes like never before, receiving all kinds of comments from those who saw her.

The pythoness was having the best time in the parade, celebrating her freedom, and when they least expected, she exposed her frontal attributes by lifting the white top she was wearing and everything was exposed.

Mhoni Vidente goes crazy at CDMX Pride and ends up showing off in front of everyone

The Mexican-Cuban astrologer of 46 years He did his thing and captured looks with his mischief. Subsequently, social networks became crazy, because everyone was talking about her and how well she had, regardless of what they would say.

Currently, Mhoni Vidente is one of the most important figures in terms of the world of predictions, since his end up being very accurate. In addition, he is a great icon of the LGBT + community who always expresses his pride in being the person he is, regardless of the criticism or what they say.

