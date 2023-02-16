Mexico.- “We are not alone” said the fortune teller Mhoni Vidente when talking about the sighting of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) worldwide.

It was in the video named ‘New Predictions of Mhoni Vidente February 15, 2023’, published on the YouTube channel ‘CanalOficial Mhonividente’, where the Cuban-born He claimed that there are UFOs on Earth but they are not aliens.

“I do believe that they are flying saucers that have always been here throughout the world, we have to be aware that we are not alone on Earth. We are not alone in the universe,” he said.

The clairvoyant who collaborated with Televisa assured that those now called ‘FANIS’ are not aliens, but human beings who learned to travel in time and try to give us some message.

Mhoni Seer speculated that the growing presence of these objects would be related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that every day increases in tension.

“We are definitely ourselves at the gate of time, but why are we…we are a hair’s breadth away from launching World War III,” he said.

In another video with predictions, the fortune teller said that humanity found a way to travel in time in the year 3,300. It would have been there that they decided to come back to help us with the problems we face today.

Mhoni Vidente also asked to be more “aware” to try to get back on track and observe the “signs” that, according to his prediction, would mean a shorter life span than expected for our planet.