Mexico. Mhoni Vidente shares his horoscopes for this Saturday, November 12, on his social networks and in them he suggests those of Aries never take revenge and hurt your ex-partnersif ever they caused them.

The previous recommendation is made by Mhoni Vidente for all his followers: “Even if they hurt you, it is important that you close that door that you left open in the past, a good future can start from this.”

To those of Taurus, Mhoni Vidente also shares that one of their characteristics is that they love being lonely people, that is distinctive of those governed by this sign, however, he asks them to learn to share as a couple so that they are nourished by learning.

The astrologer instructs Geminis to learn to listen to their body, to pay attention to it, to take care of it: “it is important that you pay close attention to what you are doing to enjoy good health.”

To those ruled by Cancer, the Seer tells them to ask themselves what is the path they want to build with their partners, that will help your relationship take a course based on trust.

To those of Leo, the fortune teller asks them to reflect a little about the word “reconnect”: “it is a word that will make you resonate this day above all to give yourself a space and find yourself in an outdoor space to distract yourself from all the everyday life of the week.”

To those ruled by Virgo, Mhoni Seer asks them not to neglect their health, especially their diet and to practice some sport or at least walk to avoid serious consequences. The body will thank you.

“Complement this new healthy lifestyle by doing some exercise that you enjoy, such as going for a walk or riding a bike.”

And to those of Libra, the Cuban woman asks for tranquility, Well, in the last few days they have been in a passive-aggressive state and that has surely affected their relationship: “try to have better communication in which you leave aside this type of state that all it does is fracture the connection with that special person.”