Mexico. The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente tells you in her recent predictions that she shares on social networks why May is the month of “total rebirth” in all human beings.

Mhoni Vidente daily shares her horoscopes, she also talks about the visions she has in her life and alerts the world of the good or bad that can happen.

Now he talks about May, the month he is about to comment on this coming Monday, and says that it will be a very special month since it is the fifth of the year and it is a kabbalistic number “to multiply abundance”.

The astrologer emphasizes that the meaning of May has to do with like Mary, which is why it is considered “the month of total rebirth.” “It is the month of divine revelations of God and the Virgin on humanity,” she adds.

On the other hand, Mhoni warns that “many dark forces are coming” for Mexico, and although during April there was a lot of violence everywhere, May could not be the exception.

Mhoni also says that the rook card is going to be dominating maypredicts that the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador could present serious problems with his health, for which he calls on him to take great care of himself: “it will be a completely fragile month for him.”

The tarot reader predicts violence in Mexico, all because of the political campaigns that are coming to elect the rulers of the states in the Mexican Republic: “all politicians now more than ever must take care of themselves.”

For May Mhoni Vidente also reports that there will be a revelation of the Virgin of Fatima: “It would be between the 11th and 13th, they are going to be cabalistic, plus the 13th, that it is the day of the Virgin of Fatima, once again her revelation about humanity is going to be stopping them in matters of war.”