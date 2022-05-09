Mexico. Mhoni Vidente tells you in her horoscopes what you should do with your “toxic friendships”. The fortune-teller points out that everyone is surrounded by them in life and they must do something to avoid being affected by living by their side.

Especially to those of Virgo, Mhoni Seer tells them that they must detect who their toxic friends are and take them away from their side, that will renew your energy.

To those of Aries, Mhoni Vidente tells them that this Monday is ideal to start the week well and go to the doctor for a check-up, since it is better to be safe than sorry later, also that a forbidden love will haunt them: “Remember that you deserve a place just for you.”

For those of Taurus, the famous astrologer has good news in love and tells them that finally the person they like and are interested in will open their hearts and tell them face to face what they think about them.

The Cuban woman regrets to tell the Geminis that they have problems and arguments with their sentimental partners and all because of economic problems, but above all you have to have faith and patience, that the bad streak will pass.

At the beginning of the week, Mhoni Vidente shares with Cancer that they will be filled with stress and the best way to release it will be by exercising a lot, running, walking, this will help them a lot:

“And a close friend will introduce you to a person who will make you be in the clouds, remember that first you must know the person well and then take a step further, take everything easy and let life flow.”

To those of Leo Mhoni he tells them that they must move house and especially to the singles of this sign he augurs that love will finally knock on their doorsand it will be someone of the Aquarius or Libra sign: “Take care of stomach or intestinal pain, please eat healthier and continue with your studies.”