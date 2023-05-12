Mexico.-The astrologer Mhoni Vidente shares in her recent predictions that this May 13, the day of the Virgin of Fatima, a miracle sent by her would occur, “the miracle everyone is waiting for”.

Mhoni Vidente is a Catholic and a faithful believer in the Virgin of Fatima, because thanks to her she was able to become an astrologer, divine the future and it gave him the guideline to dedicate himself to esotericism.

In several interviews, she has shared that one day lightning struck her, which affected her too much and she was practically lifeless. In this period she saw the light, besides her the Virgin appeared to her and restored her life.

So Mhoni would have restarted a new cycle in his life in which he would be different from the others, for which he began to have premonitions, guess the future in public and non-public people, thus becoming the astrologer she is today.

“The miracle that was expected is coming. Always, when humanity and the human being are more violent, what happened in Brownsville with the immigrants, what has happened in Florida, the wars; the Virgin of Fatima always puts her hand in humanity ”, comments Mhoni Vidente.

The fortune teller points out that the Virgin of Fatima could be revealed in Mexico, Venezuela, Spain or the USA: “Many people will be able to visualize her; she comes to tell us that peace will once again be in the world.”

We recommend you read: