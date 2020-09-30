The head of the MHD Commission on Economic and Social Policy Lyudmila Guseva said that the measures to support entrepreneurs being implemented in Moscow aimed at mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have been salutary for many organizations, reports “Our Version”…

Guseva noted that many programs to support small and medium-sized businesses continue now. So, it was announced that it would provide businesses with the opportunity to extend the terms of execution of city contracts without penalties in cases where they cannot be completed on time due to the pandemic.

The deputy noted that during the pandemic, small and medium-sized businesses, which were forced to suspend their activities for a while, were especially vulnerable. According to her, according to the results of research by Russian and international experts, the measures implemented by the Moscow government aimed at stabilizing the economy turned out to be more effective in comparison with cities such as New York, London, Paris.

Guseva called the anti-crisis support packages, which included tax breaks, deferred rent payments and subsidized loans, as salutary for many organizations.

It is also noted that the high degree of digitalization of public services favorably affects Moscow’s ability to withstand the “coronavirus” crisis. So, now all state purchases of the capital are carried out in electronic form. Also, almost all government services that are related to doing business are available remotely.

The Russian capital, despite the difficult economic situation, managed to continue the implementation of previously planned programs important for the city’s residents, as well as provide the necessary support to enterprises that have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Guseva said that the portal “open budget of the city of Moscow” allows residents of the city to get acquainted with the principles of the budget system and the main sources of income.