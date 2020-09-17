Muscovites are conscious of influenza vaccination, says Larisa Kartavtseva, chairman of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Health and Public Health.

According to her, more than 800 thousand people were vaccinated against influenza in the two weeks of the vaccination campaign in the capital. This indicator speaks of a conscious attitude of Muscovites to their health and the risk of infecting others.

Kartavtseva noted that vaccinations are in demand, and the city has done everything this year so that people can get vaccinated without interrupting their daily worries.

The vaccination campaign in Moscow started in early September. There are 450 vaccination stations in the city, mainly in city polyclinics, but vaccinations can also be delivered near some metro and MCC stations, in the centers “My Documents”. A detailed map can be viewed on the official website of the city health department.

According to Kartavtseva, about 100 thousand people have used mobile vaccination points. They accept all residents of the city over the age of 18 years with a passport. An exception is pregnant women – they are given vaccinations only in polyclinics, since such patients require a more thorough examination by a doctor. It is also noted that there are contraindications to vaccination, and before vaccination in any case, you should consult your doctor.

Kartavtseva expressed the opinion that after the coronavirus pandemic, Muscovites have learned to be more attentive to their health.

She stressed that the influenza vaccination was approved by the specialists of the World Health Organization.

“This year we are faced with three new strains of influenza, they are included in the vaccine,” said the MHD deputy. She added that today doctors cannot accurately predict what the simultaneous infection with the flu and coronavirus is fraught with, but it is known that both diseases negatively affect the functioning of the lungs and the cardiovascular system. Therefore, while there is no access to vaccination against coronavirus, you should protect yourself at least with a flu shot, the deputy said.

Kartavtseva emphasized that a hotline of Rospotrebnadzor has started working in Moscow, where you can contact if you have symptoms of influenza and SARS, as well as to consult about vaccinations.