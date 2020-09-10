A flu vaccination marketing campaign has begun in Moscow. From the perspective of each particular person and collective immunity, vaccination is a essential factor and on the similar time utterly secure, for those who ensure that there are not any contraindications earlier than vaccination, mentioned Larisa Kartavtseva, a deputy of the Moscow Metropolis Duma, head of the fee on well being and public well being.

She famous that yearly influenza vaccines have gotten safer when it comes to unwanted effects – solely easy precautions are required.

“You must assume critically about whether or not or to not get vaccinated solely in particular circumstances, for instance, if in earlier years you had a severe allergic response to the vaccine,” Kartavtseva is certain. – On this case, maybe, the matter is within the particular person intolerance of the vaccine or its parts. Specifically, flu photographs are contraindicated for folks with an allergy to rooster protein, because the vaccine incorporates derivatives of this protein – ovalbumins. In fashionable medicine, their quantity is reducing, however for now, within the presence of allergy symptoms, it’s crucial to seek the advice of a physician, in any other case the implications will be harmful to well being. “

Additionally, a short lived contraindication for vaccination is an exacerbation of any persistent illness and ARVI signs: cough, runny nostril, fever. In these circumstances, vaccination is postponed for 2-3 weeks till you are feeling higher. Earlier than vaccination, the affected person wants a medical examination, who will lastly decide the presence or absence of contraindications.

Now in Moscow, 450 vaccination stations have been deployed in polyclinics and 46 cellular vaccination stations close to 38 metro stations, two stations of the Moscow Central Ring, two railway stations, in addition to in 4 multifunctional facilities. After the beginning of the marketing campaign, because of the excessive demand for vaccinations amongst residents of the capital, further cellular factors have been opened within the metropolis.

Cellular vaccination factors don’t settle for youngsters and adolescents below 18 years of age, in addition to pregnant girls – sufferers in danger are vaccinated solely in polyclinics.

“Pregnant girls want a flu shot, as a result of the illness can flip into severe issues for the mom and the fetus,” famous Larisa Kartavtseva. “Nevertheless, it should be carried out below the shut supervision of a specialist.”

This yr’s vaccination marketing campaign goes extra efficiently than a yr earlier – greater than 452,000 Muscovites have already been vaccinated towards influenza. Thus, final yr’s indicators have already been exceeded by greater than 1.5 occasions. A major a part of vaccinations fell on cellular stations, which confirmed the demand for such providers amongst Moscow residents. Vaccinations are given freed from cost to all residents of the Russian Federation. Solely a passport and written consent are required for vaccination. Vaccinations are made with home medicine developed based on WHO suggestions.