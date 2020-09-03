Larisa Kartavtseva, the head of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Healthcare and Public Health, advised residents of the capital who work in public places to get flu shots.

In an interview with AGN “Moscow” Kartavtseva noted that vaccination is not only the protection of one’s own health, but also a measure of social responsibility. First of all, vaccinations are needed for people who work in public places or often visit them.

“I also recommend getting the vaccine for people over 60 and those with chronic diseases. The consequences of the flu for their health can be very serious, ”said the MP.

She recalled that there are 450 flu vaccination centers in Moscow, most of them are located in adult and children’s clinics. You can also get a free vaccination at 44 mobile points. To receive the service, you need to present your passport, sign a vaccination consent and undergo a quick examination. The whole procedure will take 10-15 minutes.

In mobile centers, vaccinations can only be given to adults in the capital, children are vaccinated only in clinics and schools. Also, at mobile points, pregnant women are not allowed to be vaccinated.

Larisa Kartavtseva stressed that influenza vaccination is approved by the World Health Organization. Earlier, the Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that this year the influenza vaccine was updated and it contains all three new strains.