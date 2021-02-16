Valery Golovchenko, Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Entrepreneurship, Innovative Development and Information Technologies, said that supporting the self-employed is a priority for the capital. AGN “Moscow”.

So, according to Golovchenko, the other day the capital’s authorities held the first online forum for self-employed, and special courses are also being organized for this category of entrepreneurs.

Golovchenko explained that absolutely anyone can become self-employed, including the one who rents out housing, bakes cakes at home or creates handmade jewelry, while there is always the opportunity to change the status to an individual entrepreneur.

“Dealing with the My Tax application is not at all difficult, especially for active people who live with a smartphone in their hands. However, there are many who may face difficulties in drawing up a standard contract or an act of completed work – bureaucratic issues are often difficult. The online course program will help solve these problems in advance and start a full-fledged work, ”the parliamentarian added.

Earlier, the Small Business of Moscow State Budgetary Institution presented data from a survey, according to the results of which more than 42% of self-employed citizens expressed the opinion that they consider educational programs an important measure of support from the city. To date, 479 thousand self-employed citizens are registered in the capital.

In turn, the head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov said that Russia plans to simplify obtaining the status of an individual entrepreneur.