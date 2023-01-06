With the last arc of My Hero Academia underway, this is the perfect time for some faces we haven’t seen in a while to get a chance to shine once again. This is not only limited to heroes, but old villains as well. This is the case of an antagonist that we have not seen since the fourth season of the anime.

During chapter 377 of the manga of My Hero Academiathe villains take the upper hand, and the fight between Deku and Shigaraki seems to be in favor of the heir of All for One. At this time, UA technology, which has helped in this fight, is compromised with a cyber attack by Skeptic, who had been absent from the action.

Nevertheless, the heroes have recruited La Brava to help in this situation. The chapter ends with what appears to be the start of a hacker fight between Skeptic and Gentle Criminal’s assistant. We haven’t seen this antagonist since she was arrested in the fourth season of the anime, and it will be interesting to see what she does now that she’s working alongside the good guys.

On related topics, character of My Hero Academia was inspired by Messi. In the same way, this art shows us the villains of the new season of the anime.

While the latest arc has shed the spotlight on a number of heroes who haven’t gotten as much attention, this should go for the villains as well. La Brava could be just the beginning. This is the perfect opportunity for Gentle Criminal to return, and he can fulfill his dream of being a hero and support in this last showdown.

Via: My Hero Academia