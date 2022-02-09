The world of My Hero Academia finds himself upside down after victory by the villains, however, the heroes of the Class 1-A They will be facing them as part of the new arc of the manga. And to prepare, our heroes are going to need a new base of operations.

If you have been closely following the manga, then you know that the heroes have suffered a major defeat. U.A. High School it has become an evacuation zone for civilians, and there are thousands of them sheltering there. Fortunately, Deku and company have already found a new place where they can stay while this whole situation is resolved.

This new makeshift base of operations is known as Troyand it has everything these heroes will need to take on the villains. Troy It’s relatively close to the school, so our heroes will be ready in case they need to get there quickly.

Via: comic book