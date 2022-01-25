One of the artists responsible for the manga of My Hero Academia has shared new art from Mirko. This heroine has been a favorite among fans since her debut in the arc of pro-hero, and even Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series, admitted that he is one of the characters he likes the most in the entire franchise.

Yoko Akiyama, the illustrator behind the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions, has been sharing via Twitter various illustrations he made of Mirko, and the most recent of them seems to have won the hearts of fans:

Nowadays, My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions already has a couple of extra volumes courtesy of Viz Media. If you are a fan of Mirko, then this is a series that you cannot miss since this character has a much greater role in the spin-off than in the main work.

Via: comic book