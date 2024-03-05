Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Even after ten years, Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 remains missing. But neither authorities nor relatives give up the search for the Boeing 777.

Kuala Lumpur – Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 remains one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history. Numerous aviation experts and ordinary citizens are still concerned about the plane's disappearance. They continue to search and research, calculating routes of possible debris. Theories abound. It was only last September that researchers pursued a new lead.

It is now the tenth anniversary since the plane went missing. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An underwater search of a 120,000 square kilometer area found no trace of the wreck. At the beginning of 2017, Australia, Malaysia and China called off the largest search operation in aviation history.

Relatives of those missing from MH370: “The search must continue”

But hundreds of relatives are not giving up, they want clarity and have called for a new search for the Malaysian machine. About 500 relatives and their supporters gathered at a shopping center near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for a day of remembrance. Some came from China, where nearly two-thirds of the plane's passengers came from.

67-year-old Liu Shuang Fong from China, who lost her son, called for “justice” for him. “Where is the plane?” she asked and continued: “The search must continue.”

“The last 10 years have been a non-stop emotional rollercoaster for me,” said Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old lawyer whose mother was aboard the plane. She insists on a new search, “MH370 is not history”.

Missing Boeing 777: Malaysia wants to search for flight MH370 again

Apparently the Malaysian authorities also see it that way. They announced on Sunday that they wanted to resume the search for the missing flight MH370, according to the Malaysian broadcaster Bernama TV reported. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Malaysian government was in talks with Ocean Infinity. A new search operation could start soon. Ocean Infinity, a company that uses marine robots to explore the ocean floor, was previously involved in the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2017 and 2018.

Chief executive Oliver Plunkett said New Straits Timesthat a proposal for the new search had already been submitted to the Malaysian government. The Hope: Since the search mission ended in 2018, Ocean Infinity has focused on innovative technologies and robotics to improve its search capabilities.

Loke said at a memorial event that they stand with the victims and their families and have a duty to do everything they can to finally find the plane. (mke, afp)