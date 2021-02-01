The District Court of The Hague today, February 1, resumed hearings on the Boeing crash in Ukraine in July 2014, reports TASS…

The meeting is being held in the Schiphol court complex, where security measures have been strengthened.

Earlier, the judicial authority said that the progress of additional investigations and other pressing issues will be discussed at the hearings. The floor will be given to representatives of relatives of those killed in the plane crash, protection and prosecution.

The preliminary examination of the case ended in November. The current hearings will prepare for the examination of the case on the merits, which, according to the preliminary schedule, will begin on June 7.

A Malaysian Boeing 777 crashed while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. 298 people became victims of the crash. In 2018, investigators said the plane was allegedly shot down using a Russian Buk air defense system. The Russian Federation denies these accusations.