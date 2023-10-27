Throughout this year, Microsoft has been learning to hold digital events to present the new features that will come to its video game consoles, following a strategy similar to what was originally implemented by Nintendo and replicated by PlayStationwith the intention of not having to wait until each important convention, for this purpose.

In these days the Xbox Partner Preview October 2023an event where news was announced third party with a multiplatform approach and as had been well anticipated, there was nothing related to the brand new and recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the eventual launches of its portfolio in Game Pass.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater It stole all eyes as it showed its gameplay for the first time, exhibiting a great technical aspect to bring the iconic game back to life. Metal Gear Solid 3. Likewise, it was possible to learn more details about the interactive resort that will be present in Yakuza, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with a wide range of amenities.

In parallel, there were very pleasant surprises such as a deeper look at Still Wakes The Deepa horror title by the developers of Dear Esther and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigswhere the narrative experience will take place on an oil platform and looks quite promising.

It also drew attention Ikaro: Will Not Diea neon-tinged action adventure that is considered one of the spiritual successors to the acclaimed Velocity 2Xin addition to Spirit of the North 2the sequel that was released three years ago and in which we will now not only adopt the role of a fox, but will also have a flying ally.

For the nostalgic and lovers of the shooting genre, it was remembered that RoboCop: Rogue City is days away from being released, while The Finals would receive an open beta in the Xbox ecosystem. This latest video game is a frenetic online multiplayer whose strong point is that it has been conceived by members who worked on the first Battlefield.

The gamers of personal computers will be able to enjoy the spectacular ARK: Survival Ascendedthe remake of ARK: Survival Evolved (which will also be adapted to consoles soon) and Manor Lordsa medieval strategy simulator that will arrive on Game Pass PC on its release day.

He Xbox Partner Previewwas a discreet digital event that has left good feelings, showing that Microsoft is on the path to strengthening ties with its fans around the planet and gradually wants to promote the games from external studios that will reach its platforms in the following months.