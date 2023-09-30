One of the elements that made Metal Gear Solid innovative in its time was the way some boss fights and puzzles could be solved, something that showed the fourth wall with the player and real-life elements. And now that the release of the franchise’s remastered collection is approaching, some are wondering if the first game will have these same nods.

It has recently been reported that the battle against Psycho Mantis It will have that essence in some way, but obviously it is not going to adapt to what we know today. And it is that in the PS1 the opponent could check if there were save files for certain games Konami and then give a description of them, an element that was also replicated in the era of Game Cube in the remake of Twin Snakes.

On this occasion it is mentioned that the user can create fake save files that are related to titles of the time such as Castlevania Symphony of The Night, Gradius, Snatcher, Policenauts, among others in the company. So in some way users will be able to relive that moment they spent on the first console. sonyalthough a new audience will also be able to get an idea of ​​what things were like in their time.

BREAKING NEWS: Ok, bare with me for a moment while I explain something. So a few weeks back, I made a post about an “Easter egg” type feature in MGS(1) where Psycho Mantis would read your PS1 memory card for certain saves you may have that would trigger certain lines from him,… pic.twitter.com/cWJDtgxloU — Metal Gear Network – MGN (@MGSMGN) September 23, 2023

What surprises me about this is that, if I understand correctly… (if I’m not someone from Japan, please inform me), as seen in the screenshot below, it shows the list ofe saved games that the player wants to load. Remember, on the PS1 this all depended on the jplayer HAD these specific saves on his memory card first for it to happen, butor it What you’re looking at The screenshot below shows a functionality that has NEVER EXISTED until now, so this is the first time in MGS history (1) that this LOAD save functionality exists.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection launches on October 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Editor’s note: I think this collection will do quite well despite the errors with performance issues. There is very little time left to finally enjoy Snake’s adventures once again on consoles.