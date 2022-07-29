Movies based on video games have gone through a second boom, as productions such as Detective Pikachuthe two tapes of Sonic And till Uncharted They have become box office hits. For that reason many would be looking to give one more chance to tomb Raider in the cinema, since MGM lost the filming rights.

It is indicated that the cinema chain had until May to release a sequel to the latest film adaptation of the series, something that obviously did not happen and now has repercussions. Now, many studios are hunting behind the license, offering large sums of money to the corresponding people within this business.

alice vikanderwho played Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” of 2018, is no longer linked. That means a complete reboot and no casting or director commitments. Distribution rights reverted to the video game company, then the company and G.K. Films of Graham King they made a deal to represent the intellectual property to bidders.

In 2011 These rights were acquired by squareenix, so now they are open to offers from large companies, and it is expected that a deal will soon be reached to bring the saga back to the cinema. Names haven’t been specifically mentioned, but an official reveal is likely in a couple of months.

