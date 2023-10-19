Fraudsters defrauded a MGIMO teacher of more than a million rubles, reports Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to available information, the 58-year-old English teacher received a message via messenger that she had become a defendant in a criminal case. To avoid persecution, the scammers, posing as law enforcement officers, offered the woman a loan for one million and another 300 thousand rubles for so-called insurance.

The victim followed the instructions at the bank branch and transferred the required amount to the specified account. A few days later, she realized that she had become a victim of scammers and contacted the police. The fact is being verified.

